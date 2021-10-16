34,451 Shares in Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) Acquired by Blueshift Asset Management LLC

Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 34,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 8.5% during the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 13,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 27.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,345 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 29.1% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,495 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 11.1% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 15,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 8.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 28,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 2,166 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Credit Suisse Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. TheStreet cut Credit Suisse Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $9.89 price objective on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Credit Suisse Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.26.

Credit Suisse Group stock opened at $10.57 on Friday. Credit Suisse Group AG has a 1-year low of $9.28 and a 1-year high of $14.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $28.02 billion, a PE ratio of 151.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.41.

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter. Credit Suisse Group had a return on equity of 0.42% and a net margin of 0.63%. On average, research analysts expect that Credit Suisse Group AG will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Credit Suisse Group Profile

Credit Suisse Group AG is holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Swiss Universal Bank; International Wealth Management; Asia Pacific; and Investment Banking and Capital Markets. The Swiss Universal Bank segment offers comprehensive advice and financial solutions to private, corporate, and institutional clients in Switzerland.

