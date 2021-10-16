$387.74 Million in Sales Expected for Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) will post sales of $387.74 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Kforce’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $389.47 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $386.00 million. Kforce posted sales of $365.42 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kforce will report full-year sales of $1.53 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.52 billion to $1.53 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.55 billion to $1.57 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Kforce.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.09. Kforce had a return on equity of 40.11% and a net margin of 4.81%. The company had revenue of $403.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.31 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

Kforce stock traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $64.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 113,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,388. Kforce has a 52 week low of $33.98 and a 52 week high of $69.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $60.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 19.10 and a beta of 1.32.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. This is a positive change from Kforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.69%.

In related news, CEO David L. Dunkel sold 5,000 shares of Kforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $345,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David L. Dunkel sold 15,308 shares of Kforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total value of $964,710.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,808 shares of company stock worth $4,722,285 over the last three months. Insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Kforce by 1.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 45,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,423,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kforce by 4.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,238,461 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $119,981,000 after acquiring an additional 98,950 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kforce by 36.4% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kforce by 10.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 423,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,673,000 after acquiring an additional 40,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kforce by 47.7% during the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 58,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,118,000 after acquiring an additional 18,776 shares in the last quarter. 83.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kforce, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical staffing services and solutions. It operates through the Technology and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Technology segment offers services on areas of information technology such as systems and applications architecture and development, data management, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, and network architecture and security.

