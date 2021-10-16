3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) Stock Position Raised by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,633,834 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 98,261 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.31% of 3D Systems worth $65,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DDD. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3D Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in 3D Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in 3D Systems by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 107,800 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $2,958,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in 3D Systems by 406.5% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,115 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in 3D Systems by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,477 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 2,539 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DDD opened at $26.10 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.28 and its 200-day moving average is $27.99. 3D Systems Co. has a 12 month low of $5.56 and a 12 month high of $56.50. The firm has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.16.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The 3D printing company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.07. 3D Systems had a negative net margin of 9.27% and a negative return on equity of 0.33%. The company had revenue of $162.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS. 3D Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 45.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that 3D Systems Co. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey A. Graves bought 4,260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.37 per share, for a total transaction of $125,116.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.41, for a total transaction of $117,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 203,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,999,287.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,000 shares of company stock worth $337,240 over the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of 3D Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of 3D Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of 3D Systems from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.86.

3D Systems Profile

3D Systems Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of comprehensive three-dimensional printing solutions. It offers a comprehensive range of 3D printers, materials, software, haptic design tools, 3D scanners, and virtual surgical simulators. The company was founded by Charles W. Hull in 1986 and is headquartered in Rock Hill, SC.

