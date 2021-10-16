3i Infrastructure (LON:3IN) Receives Outperform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their outperform rating on shares of 3i Infrastructure (LON:3IN) in a research report released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 350 ($4.57) price target on the stock.

LON:3IN opened at GBX 314 ($4.10) on Friday. 3i Infrastructure has a 1 year low of GBX 283 ($3.70) and a 1 year high of GBX 325.50 ($4.25). The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 314.01 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 305.81. The company has a current ratio of 45.62, a quick ratio of 35.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.73. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.57.

About 3i Infrastructure

3i Infrastructure plc is an investment firm specializing in infrastructure investments. The firm invests in early stage assets, mature assets, middle markets, mid venture, acquisitions, and projects and privatizations undergoing a period of operational ramp-up. It may invest in junior or mezzanine debt in infrastructure businesses or assets.

