3i Infrastructure (LON:3IN) Receives Outperform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their outperform rating on shares of 3i Infrastructure (LON:3IN) in a research report released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 350 ($4.57) price target on the stock.
LON:3IN opened at GBX 314 ($4.10) on Friday. 3i Infrastructure has a 1 year low of GBX 283 ($3.70) and a 1 year high of GBX 325.50 ($4.25). The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 314.01 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 305.81. The company has a current ratio of 45.62, a quick ratio of 35.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.73. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.57.
About 3i Infrastructure
Featured Article: What is channel trading?
Receive News & Ratings for 3i Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3i Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.