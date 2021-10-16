400 Shares in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) Bought by Covington Capital Management

Covington Capital Management acquired a new stake in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 400 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in NuVasive by 1.3% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 102,692 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $6,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in NuVasive by 0.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 48,010 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,254,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in NuVasive in the second quarter valued at $3,544,000. Walthausen & Co. LLC increased its stake in NuVasive by 1.5% in the second quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 52,990 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,592,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in NuVasive by 3.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 898,666 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $60,911,000 after purchasing an additional 28,936 shares during the period.

A number of research firms have commented on NUVA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of NuVasive from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NuVasive in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NuVasive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.00.

NUVA stock opened at $56.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,828.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.32. NuVasive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.11 and a 52 week high of $72.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical device company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.17. NuVasive had a net margin of 0.16% and a return on equity of 12.47%. The company had revenue of $294.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.17 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that NuVasive, Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

NuVasive, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and provision of procedural solutions for spine surgery. It offers a comprehensive portfolio of procedurally integrated spine surgery solutions, including surgical access instruments, spinal implants, fixation systems, biologics, and enabling technologies, as well as systems and services for intraoperative neuromonitoring.

