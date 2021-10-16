4,000 Shares in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) Bought by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alexandria Capital LLC purchased a new position in Pinnacle West Capital during the second quarter worth about $209,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 2,768.0% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 83,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,804,000 after purchasing an additional 80,106 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the second quarter valued at about $131,000. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 9.2% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 34,581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,835,000 after buying an additional 2,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 14.0% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. 85.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PNW stock opened at $68.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $74.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.92. The stock has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a PE ratio of 13.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $65.20 and a 1 year high of $91.88.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.26. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $946.39 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. Pinnacle West Capital’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on PNW. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Barclays cut Pinnacle West Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $100.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Argus lowered their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $90.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.77.

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

