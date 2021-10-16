$460.00 Million in Sales Expected for SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) will post sales of $460.00 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for SMART Global’s earnings. SMART Global reported sales of $291.70 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 57.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, January 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SMART Global will report full-year sales of $1.82 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.81 billion to $1.83 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.92 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover SMART Global.

Get SMART Global alerts:

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 12th. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.56. SMART Global had a return on equity of 25.39% and a net margin of 0.62%. The business had revenue of $467.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 57.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SGH. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on SMART Global from $62.50 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded SMART Global from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on SMART Global from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on SMART Global from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SMART Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.43.

SGH stock opened at $53.53 on Friday. SMART Global has a 52-week low of $24.37 and a 52-week high of $58.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 172.68 and a beta of 0.94.

In other SMART Global news, Director Ajay Shah sold 11,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $524,115.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Jack A. Pacheco sold 7,500 shares of SMART Global stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total value of $315,675.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 97,909 shares in the company, valued at $4,120,989.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,647 shares of company stock worth $1,192,140 over the last three months. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SMART Global in the third quarter valued at about $2,985,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in SMART Global by 82.0% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in SMART Global by 78.9% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 16,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 7,415 shares during the last quarter. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in SMART Global in the second quarter valued at about $893,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in SMART Global by 3.9% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 38,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter.

SMART Global Company Profile

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures electronic products focused in memory and computing technology areas. The company specializes in application specific product development and support for customers in enterprise, government and original equipment manufacturer, or OEM, markets. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Memory Products, Brazil Products and Specialty Compute and Storage Solutions (SCSS).

Recommended Story: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SMART Global (SGH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SMART Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SMART Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.