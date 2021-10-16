$490.59 Million in Sales Expected for Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) to announce sales of $490.59 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Hawaiian’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $490.80 million and the lowest is $490.37 million. Hawaiian posted sales of $75.98 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 545.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hawaiian will report full year sales of $1.65 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.65 billion to $2.73 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Hawaiian.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported ($1.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.79) by $0.35. The business had revenue of $410.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.32 million. Hawaiian had a negative net margin of 39.88% and a negative return on equity of 96.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 584.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($3.81) earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HA. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Hawaiian from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet lowered shares of Hawaiian from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.13.

Shares of Hawaiian stock opened at $21.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.09. Hawaiian has a 1 year low of $12.65 and a 1 year high of $31.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 2.36.

In other Hawaiian news, VP Aaron J. Alter sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.86, for a total transaction of $49,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Campbell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hawaiian in the 3rd quarter valued at $217,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Hawaiian by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Hawaiian during the 3rd quarter worth $345,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Hawaiian by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 37,353 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976 shares during the period. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Hawaiian by 174.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 304,295 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,591,000 after purchasing an additional 193,606 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

About Hawaiian

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It offers cargo handling and passenger flights between the Hawaiian Islands and its neighbor island routes through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc The company was founded on January 30, 1929 and is headquartered in Honolulu, HI.

