$5.31 Million in Sales Expected for Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) will report $5.31 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Atara Biotherapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $8.87 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.87 million. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Atara Biotherapeutics will report full-year sales of $44.75 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $15.16 million to $62.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $52.39 million, with estimates ranging from $18.80 million to $77.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Atara Biotherapeutics.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.32 million.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ATRA. Mizuho began coverage on Atara Biotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Atara Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Atara Biotherapeutics from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Atara Biotherapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.86.

Shares of Atara Biotherapeutics stock traded down $0.64 during trading on Monday, hitting $15.12. 798,077 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 855,466. Atara Biotherapeutics has a 1 year low of $11.81 and a 1 year high of $28.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 2.27.

In related news, CEO Pascal Touchon sold 8,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total value of $103,034.19. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 336,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,221,244.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Amar Murugan sold 2,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total value of $26,062.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 89,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,123,489.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,460 shares of company stock worth $462,304 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,720,031 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $120,047,000 after buying an additional 770,922 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 7,704,676 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $119,808,000 after acquiring an additional 965,274 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,514,562 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $116,852,000 after acquiring an additional 806,190 shares during the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC raised its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 6,885,233 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $98,872,000 after acquiring an additional 22,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,704,141 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $104,250,000 after acquiring an additional 351,334 shares during the last quarter.

Atara Biotherapeutics

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc is an allogeneic T-cell immunotherapy company, which pioneers the development of transformative therapies for patients with serious diseases including solid tumors, hematologic cancers, and autoimmune diseases. also delivers off-the-shelf treatments to patients with high unmet medical need.

