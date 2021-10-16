$567.00 Million in Sales Expected for TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) will report $567.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for TTEC’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $563.91 million to $570.10 million. TTEC posted sales of $492.98 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 15%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that TTEC will report full-year sales of $2.25 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.25 billion to $2.26 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.46 billion to $2.49 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover TTEC.

Get TTEC alerts:

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $554.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.22 million. TTEC had a return on equity of 40.58% and a net margin of 7.58%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TTEC shares. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TTEC in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on TTEC from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on TTEC from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered TTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.60.

In other news, CEO Kenneth D. Tuchman sold 10,000 shares of TTEC stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.40, for a total value of $1,054,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,676,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $703,745,365.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kenneth D. Tuchman sold 11,000 shares of TTEC stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.49, for a total value of $1,160,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,676,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $704,346,286.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 122,400 shares of company stock worth $13,162,052 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 60.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TTEC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TTEC by 891.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 365,446 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,674,000 after buying an additional 328,581 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of TTEC in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,698,000. Amundi purchased a new position in TTEC in the second quarter valued at approximately $20,460,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in TTEC by 69.2% in the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 376,405 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,804,000 after purchasing an additional 153,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in TTEC by 229.6% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 160,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,095,000 after purchasing an additional 111,615 shares during the last quarter. 35.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ TTEC traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $92.50. 99,820 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 134,907. The business’s 50-day moving average is $100.05 and its 200-day moving average is $102.19. TTEC has a twelve month low of $54.12 and a twelve month high of $113.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.80.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This is an increase from TTEC’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.43. This represents a yield of 1%. TTEC’s payout ratio is presently 24.61%.

About TTEC

TTEC Holdings, Inc is a digital global customer experience technology and services company. It focuses on the design, implementation and delivery of transformative solutions for many of brands. The firm operates through the following segments: TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segment provides design, build and operate tech-enabled, insight-driven CX solutions.

See Also: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TTEC (TTEC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TTEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.