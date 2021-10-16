$6.70 Earnings Per Share Expected for RH (NYSE:RH) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that RH (NYSE:RH) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $6.70 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for RH’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $6.04 and the highest is $7.14. RH reported earnings of $6.20 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th.

On average, analysts expect that RH will report full-year earnings of $25.90 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $25.01 to $26.39. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $26.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $23.34 to $29.84. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for RH.

RH (NYSE:RH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $8.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.58 by $1.90. The company had revenue of $989.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $972.37 million. RH had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 131.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.90 earnings per share.

RH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of RH from $725.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of RH from $660.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of RH from $720.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of RH from $770.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of RH from $750.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $730.33.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in RH in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in RH in the first quarter valued at $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in RH in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in RH in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in RH by 44.2% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. 95.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RH stock opened at $659.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 2.49. RH has a 52 week low of $330.64 and a 52 week high of $744.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $682.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $665.57.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

