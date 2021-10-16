$645.35 Million in Sales Expected for Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS) to report $645.35 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Olympic Steel’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $634.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $656.70 million. Olympic Steel posted sales of $299.92 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 115.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Olympic Steel will report full-year sales of $2.26 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.24 billion to $2.28 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.77 billion to $2.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Olympic Steel.

Get Olympic Steel alerts:

Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.83. Olympic Steel had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 3.15%. The company had revenue of $556.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.40 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Olympic Steel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd.

Shares of Olympic Steel stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $25.41. 64,591 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 112,954. Olympic Steel has a twelve month low of $11.22 and a twelve month high of $40.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $281.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.23.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Olympic Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -21.62%.

In other Olympic Steel news, insider David A. Wolfort sold 13,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.12, for a total value of $411,562.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 391,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,169,320.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Olympic Steel by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,857 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Olympic Steel by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 31,483 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $927,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Olympic Steel by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 63,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Olympic Steel by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Olympic Steel by 191.4% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,518 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

About Olympic Steel

Olympic Steel, Inc engages in the processing, sale, and distribution of metal products. It operates through the following segments: Carbon Flat Products, Specialty Metals Flat Products, and Tubular and Pipe Products. The Carbon Flat Products includes large volumes of processed carbon and coated flat-rolled sheet, coil and plate products, and fabricated parts.

Read More: Trade Deficit

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Olympic Steel (ZEUS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Olympic Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olympic Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.