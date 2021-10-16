7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:VII) Shares Purchased by Basso Capital Management L.P.

Basso Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:VII) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 115,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,991 shares during the period. Basso Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. were worth $1,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. during the first quarter valued at $1,340,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new position in shares of 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. during the first quarter valued at $99,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. during the second quarter valued at $310,000. Bulldog Investors LLP acquired a new position in shares of 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. during the second quarter valued at $971,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. during the first quarter valued at $639,000. 59.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. alerts:

VII stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.78. 1,422 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,854. 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $9.61 and a one year high of $10.42.

7GC & Co Holdings Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

Recommended Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:VII).

Receive News & Ratings for 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.