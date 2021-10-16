895,231 Shares in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) Bought by United Capital Financial Advisers LLC

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 895,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,153,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC owned 0.18% of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $884,679,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $434,024,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $357,006,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $188,673,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $150,273,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAC opened at $27.58 on Friday. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1 year low of $24.87 and a 1 year high of $28.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.29.

Further Reading: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.