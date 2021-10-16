8PAY Market Cap Hits $644,485.64 (8PAY)

8PAY (CURRENCY:8PAY) traded 13.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 15th. 8PAY has a total market capitalization of $644,485.64 and approximately $2.44 million worth of 8PAY was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 8PAY coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0637 or 0.00000104 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, 8PAY has traded up 9.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001625 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001856 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.23 or 0.00070292 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $67.24 or 0.00109344 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.96 or 0.00069854 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,423.58 or 0.99886936 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,836.47 or 0.06238861 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00002621 BTC.

8PAY Profile

8PAY’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 10,123,741 coins. 8PAY’s official Twitter account is @8Pay_network

8PAY Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 8PAY directly using U.S. dollars.

