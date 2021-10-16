$90.66 Million in Sales Expected for FG New America Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OPFI) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that FG New America Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OPFI) will announce $90.66 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for FG New America Acquisition’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $94.11 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $87.20 million. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FG New America Acquisition will report full year sales of $357.29 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $355.01 million to $359.56 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $518.94 million, with estimates ranging from $500.38 million to $537.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover FG New America Acquisition.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on OPFI. Northland Securities began coverage on FG New America Acquisition in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities began coverage on FG New America Acquisition in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson lowered their target price on FG New America Acquisition from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on FG New America Acquisition in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on FG New America Acquisition in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FG New America Acquisition presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.40.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in FG New America Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $64,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in FG New America Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $81,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in FG New America Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $116,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in FG New America Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in FG New America Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $133,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OPFI traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $7.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 430,447. FG New America Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $6.01 and a fifty-two week high of $11.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.54.

About FG New America Acquisition

FG New America Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify businesses in the insurance and financial services industry, with focuses on finTech and insuretech sectors.

