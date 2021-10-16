$925.64 Million in Sales Expected for Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) will post $925.64 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Echo Global Logistics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $928.19 million and the lowest is $923.80 million. Echo Global Logistics reported sales of $691.50 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Echo Global Logistics will report full year sales of $3.51 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.50 billion to $3.52 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.18 billion to $3.57 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Echo Global Logistics.

Get Echo Global Logistics alerts:

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $934.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $862.26 million. Echo Global Logistics had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 13.45%.

ECHO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Echo Global Logistics to a “hold” rating and set a $48.30 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 13th. Stephens downgraded shares of Echo Global Logistics to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Echo Global Logistics from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Barrington Research downgraded shares of Echo Global Logistics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Truist Securities downgraded shares of Echo Global Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $48.25 in a report on Monday, September 13th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Echo Global Logistics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.64.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Echo Global Logistics during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Echo Global Logistics by 3,557.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,048 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,992 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Echo Global Logistics by 171.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,721 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Echo Global Logistics by 256.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,904 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,089 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ECHO traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.02. The company had a trading volume of 483,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,371. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.31 and its 200 day moving average is $34.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 27.60 and a beta of 1.15. Echo Global Logistics has a twelve month low of $25.23 and a twelve month high of $48.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28.

About Echo Global Logistics

Echo Global Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of technology enabled transportation and supply chain management services. It offers truckload, small parcel, intermodal, domestic air and expedited services, and international transportation solutions. The company was founded by Bradley A. Keywell and Eric P.

See Also: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Echo Global Logistics (ECHO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Echo Global Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Echo Global Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.