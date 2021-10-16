$958.20 Million in Sales Expected for Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) will announce $958.20 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Patrick Industries’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $978.80 million and the lowest is $937.60 million. Patrick Industries reported sales of $700.71 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Patrick Industries will report full-year sales of $3.79 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.70 billion to $3.87 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.85 billion to $4.09 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Patrick Industries.

Get Patrick Industries alerts:

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.69. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 30.29% and a net margin of 5.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $878.80 million.

PATK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Patrick Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 2nd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on shares of Patrick Industries in a research report on Friday, July 2nd.

PATK stock opened at $81.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 2.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $83.14 and a 200-day moving average of $83.23. Patrick Industries has a fifty-two week low of $53.30 and a fifty-two week high of $98.83.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Patrick Industries’s payout ratio is presently 26.67%.

In related news, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.46, for a total transaction of $874,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Derrick B. Mayes sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $104,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,200 shares of company stock worth $2,258,510 in the last quarter. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Patrick Industries by 0.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,448,027 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $105,706,000 after buying an additional 11,544 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 3.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 681,496 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,749,000 after purchasing an additional 25,643 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Patrick Industries by 26.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 495,455 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,114,000 after buying an additional 104,568 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Patrick Industries by 4.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 390,409 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,499,000 after buying an additional 17,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Patrick Industries by 8.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 242,321 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,690,000 after buying an additional 18,095 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

Patrick Industries Company Profile

Patrick Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of components products and distribution of building products for industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing and Distribution. The Manufacturing segment includes laminated products what are utilized to produce furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, cabinet products, cabinet doors, fiberglass bat fixtures, hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, quartz countertop fabrication, RV painting, fabricated aluminum products, fiberglass and plastic components, softwoods lumber, custom cabinetry, polymer-based flooring, electrical systems components, and other products.

Read More: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Patrick Industries (PATK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Patrick Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patrick Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.