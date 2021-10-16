AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aaon Inc. is a manufacturer of air-conditioning and heating equipment consisting of rooftop units, chillers, air-handling units, condensing units and coils. Its products serve the new construction and replacement markets. The Company has successfully gained market share through its semi-custom product lines, which offer the customer value, quality, function, serviceability and efficiency. “

Separately, DA Davidson raised shares of AAON from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, August 9th.

Shares of AAON opened at $70.00 on Tuesday. AAON has a 52 week low of $56.27 and a 52 week high of $81.25. The firm has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.65 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.88.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $143.88 million during the quarter. AAON had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 21.02%. Analysts anticipate that AAON will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Gary D. Fields sold 501 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.54, for a total transaction of $34,839.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary D. Fields sold 2,810 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.55, for a total transaction of $195,435.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,999 shares of company stock valued at $275,263. Corporate insiders own 21.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AAON. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in AAON by 59.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 82,007 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,787,000 after purchasing an additional 30,630 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in AAON by 30.8% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 14,680 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 3,454 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of AAON by 22.5% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,673 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of AAON by 8.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 33,040 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 2,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of AAON by 0.7% during the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 21,903 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.60% of the company’s stock.

AAON, Inc engages in the engineering, manufacturing, marketing and sale of air conditioning and heating equipment. It operates through the following segments: Units, Parts-External, Parts-Internal, and Other. Its products include air handling units, self contained units, packaged rooftop units, geothermal heat units, controls, and coils.

