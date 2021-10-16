Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) Director Karl Mr. Peterson Sells 69,906 Shares

Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 69,906 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.13, for a total value of $847,959.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of ACEL stock opened at $12.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.00 and a beta of 1.23. Accel Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.82 and a 1 year high of $13.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a current ratio of 3.38.
Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. Accel Entertainment had a return on equity of 32.90% and a net margin of 4.32%. The company had revenue of $201.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.47 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Accel Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.
Several research firms recently commented on ACEL. Zacks Investment Research raised Accel Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Accel Entertainment in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.92.
About Accel Entertainment
Accel Entertainment, Inc engages in the installation and operation of video gaming terminals in licensed video gaming locations. It also operates stand-alone ATMs in gaming and non-gaming locations. The company was founded by Andrew Rubenstein and Gordon Rubenstein on December 8, 2010 and is headquartered in Burr Ridge, IL.
