Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) Director Karl Mr. Peterson Sells 69,906 Shares

Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 69,906 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.13, for a total value of $847,959.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of ACEL stock opened at $12.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.00 and a beta of 1.23. Accel Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.82 and a 1 year high of $13.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a current ratio of 3.38.

Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. Accel Entertainment had a return on equity of 32.90% and a net margin of 4.32%. The company had revenue of $201.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.47 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Accel Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACEL. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Accel Entertainment by 3,026.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 3,026 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Accel Entertainment by 67.3% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 3,144 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Accel Entertainment during the second quarter worth about $126,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Accel Entertainment by 110,991.7% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 13,319 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Accel Entertainment by 8.3% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on ACEL. Zacks Investment Research raised Accel Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Accel Entertainment in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.92.

About Accel Entertainment

Accel Entertainment, Inc engages in the installation and operation of video gaming terminals in licensed video gaming locations. It also operates stand-alone ATMs in gaming and non-gaming locations. The company was founded by Andrew Rubenstein and Gordon Rubenstein on December 8, 2010 and is headquartered in Burr Ridge, IL.

