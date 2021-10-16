AceD (ACED) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $401.00

AceD (CURRENCY:ACED) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 16th. One AceD coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. AceD has a market capitalization of $190,238.15 and approximately $401.00 worth of AceD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, AceD has traded up 9.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000870 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000016 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

INMAXCOIN (INXC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Emrals (EMRALS) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000037 BTC.

AVCCOIN (AVC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000050 BTC.

AceD Profile

ACED is a coin. AceD’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins. AceD’s official website is www.acedcoin.com . The official message board for AceD is medium.com/@acedcoin . AceD’s official Twitter account is @AcedCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling AceD

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AceD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AceD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AceD using one of the exchanges listed above.

