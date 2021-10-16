ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $21.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “ACV Auctions Inc. provides an online automotive marketplace for dealers and commercial partners. ACV Auctions Inc. is based in BUFFALO, N.Y. “

Get ACV Auctions alerts:

Several other research analysts have also commented on ACVA. Citigroup raised shares of ACV Auctions from a neutral rating to a buy rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ACV Auctions from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler upgraded ACV Auctions from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Bank of America upgraded ACV Auctions from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on ACV Auctions in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $34.64.

NASDAQ ACVA opened at $20.64 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.80. ACV Auctions has a 52 week low of $16.15 and a 52 week high of $37.77.

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $97.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.37 million. Analysts predict that ACV Auctions will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ACV Auctions news, Director Robert P. Goodman sold 147,000 shares of ACV Auctions stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.40, for a total value of $3,145,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert P. Goodman sold 6,084 shares of ACV Auctions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $121,740.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 405,875 shares of company stock valued at $8,466,708 over the last 90 days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of ACV Auctions during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of ACV Auctions by 443.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of ACV Auctions by 175.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2,101 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of ACV Auctions during the first quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in ACV Auctions in the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.03% of the company’s stock.

ACV Auctions Company Profile

ACV Auctions, Inc, operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer transparent and accurate vehicle information to customers. ACV Auctions, Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Buffalo, New York.

See Also: How does inflation affect different investments?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ACV Auctions (ACVA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ACV Auctions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACV Auctions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.