Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) Lifted to Outperform at Oddo Bhf

Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on AHEXY. HSBC raised Adecco Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Adecco Group from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Adecco Group in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Adecco Group from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Adecco Group in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.06.

OTCMKTS AHEXY opened at $26.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a PE ratio of -71.31 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.50. Adecco Group has a 12 month low of $24.21 and a 12 month high of $35.93.

Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter. Adecco Group had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a positive return on equity of 8.94%. As a group, analysts forecast that Adecco Group will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adecco Group Company Profile

Adecco Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of human resources services. The company offers temporary staffing, permanent placement, outsourcing, career transition, and outsourcing services. Its brands include Adecco and Adia. The company was founded by Henri Lavanchy in 1957 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

