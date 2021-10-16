ADVA Optical Networking SE (OTCMKTS:ADVOF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

ADVA Optical Networking SE (OTCMKTS:ADVOF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 39,200 shares, a drop of 48.1% from the September 15th total of 75,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 392.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut ADVA Optical Networking from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

OTCMKTS:ADVOF opened at $13.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $694.94 million, a PE ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 1.60. ADVA Optical Networking has a one year low of $7.20 and a one year high of $17.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.80.

ADVA Optical Networking (OTCMKTS:ADVOF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $179.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.00 million. ADVA Optical Networking had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 7.44%. As a group, analysts predict that ADVA Optical Networking will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ADVA Optical Networking

ADVA Optical Networking SE engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of optical and Ethernet-based networking solutions to deliver data, storage, voice, and video services worldwide. It offers open optical transport solutions, such as FSP 3000 open terminals, FSP 3000 open line systems, pluggables and subsystems, and optical access solutions; packet edge and aggregation products, including carrier Ethernet and programmable multilayer edge, metro aggregation, and edge computing products; disaggregated networking, such as packet optical terminals and ensemble activators.

