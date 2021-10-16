Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) Shares Acquired by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 186,501 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 15,020 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 0.49% of Advanced Energy Industries worth $21,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 0.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 867,838 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $97,815,000 after buying an additional 2,283 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 7.4% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 145,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $16,388,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries during the first quarter valued at $213,000. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 46.1% during the second quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 150,547 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $16,974,000 after purchasing an additional 47,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Poplar Forest Capital LLC boosted its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 66.9% during the second quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 4,778 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915 shares during the last quarter. 95.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Advanced Energy Industries from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Needham & Company LLC lowered Advanced Energy Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Advanced Energy Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.33.

Shares of Advanced Energy Industries stock opened at $88.44 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $87.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.06 and a beta of 1.75. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.23 and a 52 week high of $125.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.93.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The electronics maker reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.02). Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 25.03%. The firm had revenue of $361.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. Advanced Energy Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.02%.

Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc engages in the provision of precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. It offers products used in complex semiconductor and thin film plasma processes such as dry etch, strip, chemical and physical deposition; high and low voltage applications such as process control, analytical instrumentation and medical equipment; and in temperature-critical thermal applications such as material and chemical processing.

