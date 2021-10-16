Advisory Services Network LLC Acquires New Holdings in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 3,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in STAG Industrial by 40.8% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,664,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $249,446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,929,488 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 2.7% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,317,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $178,716,000 after purchasing an additional 139,861 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 3.5% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 4,054,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $136,283,000 after purchasing an additional 138,004 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 47.1% in the second quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 3,162,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $118,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012,451 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 15.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,088,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $103,799,000 after purchasing an additional 413,365 shares during the period. 86.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other STAG Industrial news, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 35,000 shares of STAG Industrial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.14, for a total transaction of $1,439,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 82,088 shares in the company, valued at $3,377,100.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of STAG Industrial stock opened at $42.74 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.77. The company has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.50, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.34 and a 1 year high of $43.55.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.30). STAG Industrial had a return on equity of 6.78% and a net margin of 34.24%. The business had revenue of $138.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.1208 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.72%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on STAG shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of STAG Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Capital One Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of STAG Industrial in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.43.

STAG Industrial Company Profile

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

