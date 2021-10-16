Advisory Services Network LLC Invests $114,000 in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 3,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFAI. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 116.8% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 603,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,629,000 after buying an additional 325,042 shares during the last quarter. Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA boosted its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA now owns 405,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,855,000 after buying an additional 3,968 shares during the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 34.6% during the first quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 346,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,646,000 after buying an additional 88,875 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 11.8% during the second quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 236,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,911,000 after buying an additional 24,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 37.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 208,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,079,000 after buying an additional 57,163 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF stock opened at $29.76 on Friday. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a one year low of $25.01 and a one year high of $30.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.64 and its 200 day moving average is $29.40.

