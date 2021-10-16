Advisory Services Network LLC Makes New $109,000 Investment in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 2,399 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Genpact by 0.9% in the first quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Genpact by 4.0% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Genpact by 1.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Genpact by 2.5% during the second quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 11,381 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Genpact by 4.7% during the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 7,657 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. 96.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of G stock opened at $49.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a PE ratio of 27.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.42. Genpact Limited has a 52-week low of $33.91 and a 52-week high of $52.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $988.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $965.21 million. Genpact had a return on equity of 24.34% and a net margin of 9.28%. Analysts expect that Genpact Limited will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.108 per share. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.24%.

In other Genpact news, SVP Balkrishan Kalra sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total value of $250,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Carol Lindstrom sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.49, for a total value of $100,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

G has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Genpact from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Genpact from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Genpact has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.00.

About Genpact

Genpact Ltd. engages in the business process management, outsourcing, shared services and information outsourcing. The company operates through the following segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance (BCMI), Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences, and Healthcare (CGRLH) and High Tech, Manufacturing, and Services (HMS).

