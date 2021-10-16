Advisory Services Network LLC Makes New $119,000 Investment in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL)

Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000. Advisory Services Network LLC owned 0.16% of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF in the second quarter worth $32,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 41.2% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 2,562 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF in the second quarter worth $203,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF in the second quarter worth $254,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 19.0% in the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 35,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,459,000 after purchasing an additional 5,745 shares during the period.

First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF stock opened at $67.05 on Friday. First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF has a 12 month low of $47.80 and a 12 month high of $72.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $68.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.20.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd.

