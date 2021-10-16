Advisory Services Network LLC Raises Stock Position in Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV)

Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) by 10.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Apartment Investment and Management were worth $123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AIV. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Apartment Investment and Management in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Apartment Investment and Management in the 1st quarter worth $61,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Apartment Investment and Management by 410.8% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 9,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 7,928 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Apartment Investment and Management in the 2nd quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management during the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Apartment Investment and Management stock opened at $7.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -24.79 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.96 and a 200 day moving average of $6.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Apartment Investment and Management has a 12 month low of $2.65 and a 12 month high of $7.74.

In other news, Director Terry Considine acquired 150,000 shares of Apartment Investment and Management stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.55 per share, with a total value of $982,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 514,587 shares of company stock worth $3,482,463. Corporate insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Apartment Investment and Management Profile

Apartment Investment & Management Co operates as a real estate investment trust that engages in the acquisition, ownership, management and redevelopment of apartment properties. The company was founded by Terry Considine in 1975 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

