AFC Energy (LON:AFC) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $55.18

AFC Energy plc (LON:AFC)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 55.18 ($0.72) and traded as low as GBX 46.45 ($0.61). AFC Energy shares last traded at GBX 50.30 ($0.66), with a volume of 5,083,514 shares trading hands.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 55.06 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 59.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 32.85 and a quick ratio of 32.17. The company has a market cap of £376.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.00.

In related news, insider Gary Bullard purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 58 ($0.76) per share, for a total transaction of £8,700 ($11,366.61).

AFC Energy plc engages in the development of alkaline fuel cell systems for the generation of clean energy in the United Kingdom and Germany. The company offers HydroX-Cell(L), an alkaline fuel cell module; HydroX-Cell(S); and AlkaMem, an anion exchange membrane technology for alkaline water electrolysis, alkaline fuel cells, fuel synthesis, electrodialysis, desalination, acid remediation, salt water batteries, and REDOX flow batteries applications.

