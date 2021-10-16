Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) Given New $12.00 Price Target at SVB Leerink

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) had its price objective cut by SVB Leerink from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Affimed’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.09 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.24 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.22 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Affimed in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Affimed from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $12.83.

Shares of NASDAQ AFMD opened at $5.91 on Tuesday. Affimed has a 12-month low of $3.09 and a 12-month high of $11.74. The stock has a market cap of $580.88 million, a PE ratio of -12.85 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.28 and a 200 day moving average of $7.68.

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.10). Affimed had a negative net margin of 91.76% and a negative return on equity of 34.91%. The business had revenue of $11.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Affimed will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AFMD. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Affimed in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Affimed in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Affimed in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Affimed in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Affimed in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.98% of the company’s stock.

Affimed NV engages in the discovery and development of cancer immunotherapies. It offers ROCK novel proprietary antibody platform, which delivers types of next-generation tetravalent antibody formats, including bispecific and trispecific innate cell engagers. It operates through the following geographical segments: Germany, Europe, and USA.

