Africa Energy (CVE:AFE) Stock Price Up 1.6%

Africa Energy Corp. (CVE:AFE)’s stock price rose 1.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.32 and last traded at C$0.31. Approximately 61,650 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 34% from the average daily volume of 46,160 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.31.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$432.74 million and a P/E ratio of -62.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.00, a current ratio of 6.35 and a quick ratio of 6.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.30 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.27.

About Africa Energy (CVE:AFE)

Africa Energy Corp. operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in South Africa and Namibia. It holds a 90% interest in the Exploration Right for Block 2B offshore that covers an area of 3,062 square kilometers located in the west coast of South Africa; 43.85% interest in the Petroleum Exploration License 37 covering an area of 17,295 square kilometers located in the northern Namibian offshore region; and 49% interest in the Exploration Right for Block 11B/12B covering an area of approximately 19,000 square kilometers located in the Outeniqua Basin off the southern coast of South Africa.

Read More: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Africa Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Africa Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.