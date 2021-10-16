AGBA Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:AGBA) Shares Sold by Glazer Capital LLC

Glazer Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of AGBA Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:AGBA) by 54.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 185,071 shares of the company’s stock after selling 222,933 shares during the quarter. Glazer Capital LLC owned about 3.47% of AGBA Acquisition worth $1,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Berkley W R Corp acquired a new stake in shares of AGBA Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,085,000. 47.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AGBA opened at $10.94 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.40 million, a P/E ratio of -39.07 and a beta of 0.06. AGBA Acquisition Limited has a 12 month low of $10.10 and a 12 month high of $10.96.

AGBA Acquisition (NASDAQ:AGBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter.

About AGBA Acquisition

AGBA Acquisition Limited does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Tsim Sha Tsui, Hong Kong.

