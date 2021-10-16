Agnico Eagle Mines Limited Expected to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.59 Per Share (NYSE:AEM)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) – Raymond James lowered their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 13th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now expects that the mining company will earn $0.59 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.77. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.61 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.56 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.64 EPS.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The mining company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.10. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The company had revenue of $966.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $901.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on AEM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $121.50 price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Friday, July 9th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $97.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Agnico Eagle Mines has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.05.

Shares of AEM stock opened at $57.43 on Friday. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 1 year low of $49.20 and a 1 year high of $84.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.27%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,525 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 774,421 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $40,152,000 after acquiring an additional 18,463 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 129.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 19,685 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 11,100 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 219.5% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 19,438 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 13,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 1,687.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 155,491 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $9,402,000 after acquiring an additional 146,791 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

