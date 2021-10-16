Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) Raises Dividend to $0.23 Per Share

Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 14th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.227 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This is a boost from Agree Realty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22.

Agree Realty has raised its dividend by 18.8% over the last three years. Agree Realty has a payout ratio of 167.4% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Agree Realty to earn $3.81 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.93 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 76.9%.

Shares of NYSE:ADC opened at $69.44 on Friday. Agree Realty has a one year low of $61.27 and a one year high of $75.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $71.36 and a 200-day moving average of $71.13. The company has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 42.60 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 2.69.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.12). Agree Realty had a net margin of 32.93% and a return on equity of 3.64%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Agree Realty will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Richard Agree acquired 6,000 shares of Agree Realty stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $67.06 per share, for a total transaction of $402,360.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Joey Agree acquired 3,670 shares of Agree Realty stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $67.56 per share, with a total value of $247,945.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 30,443 shares of company stock valued at $2,040,283. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Agree Realty stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) by 77.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 869,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 379,544 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.26% of Agree Realty worth $61,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ADC. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Agree Realty in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Agree Realty from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Mizuho upped their target price on Agree Realty from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Truist upped their target price on Agree Realty from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.16.

About Agree Realty

Agree Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, development, acquisition, and management of retail properties net leased to national tenants. It specializes in acquiring and developing net leased retail properties for retail tenants. The company was founded by Richard Agree in 1971 and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, MI.

