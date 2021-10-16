AIB Group plc (OTCMKTS:AIBRF) Short Interest Update

AIB Group plc (OTCMKTS:AIBRF) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 71,300 shares, a decline of 44.4% from the September 15th total of 128,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 89.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS AIBRF opened at $2.65 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.75. AIB Group has a twelve month low of $1.06 and a twelve month high of $3.48.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AIBRF shares. Berenberg Bank cut AIB Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.65 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of AIB Group in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of AIB Group in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of AIB Group in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.65.

AIB Group Plc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate, Institutional, and Business Banking (CIB), Wholesale, AIB UK, and Group. The Retail Banking segment focuses on meeting the current, emerging and future needs of personal and SME customers.

