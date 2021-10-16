Aion Price Hits $0.17 (AION)

Aion (CURRENCY:AION) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 15th. During the last seven days, Aion has traded up 2.9% against the dollar. One Aion coin can currently be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000283 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Aion has a total market capitalization of $86.26 million and $6.72 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Aion alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,361.69 or 1.00013792 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.32 or 0.00054313 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $196.77 or 0.00320723 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $319.81 or 0.00521268 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $120.45 or 0.00196324 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00004081 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00007775 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001512 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001866 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000935 BTC.

About Aion

AION is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 19th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 497,002,687 coins. The Reddit community for Aion is /r/AionNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aion’s official website is theoan.com . Aion’s official Twitter account is @Aion_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it. “

Aion Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Aion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.