Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Airgain, Inc. is a provider of embedded antenna technologies. It offers antennas for the devices which are deployed in carrier, enterprise and residential wireless networks and systems, including set top boxes, access points, routers, gateways, media adapters and digital televisions. The company also offers residential wireless local area network or wireless fidelity to carriers, original equipment manufacturers, original design manufacturers and system designers. Airgain, Inc. is based in San Diego, United States. “

AIRG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Airgain from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Airgain from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.20.

NASDAQ AIRG opened at $11.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $110.86 million, a PE ratio of -28.95 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.39 and a 200 day moving average of $17.68. Airgain has a 1 year low of $10.97 and a 1 year high of $29.50.

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $17.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.36 million. Airgain had a negative net margin of 6.14% and a negative return on equity of 4.49%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Airgain will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIRG. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Airgain during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,590,000. North Run Capital LP raised its position in shares of Airgain by 73.3% during the 2nd quarter. North Run Capital LP now owns 468,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,650,000 after purchasing an additional 198,000 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Airgain during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,614,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Airgain by 56.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 244,969 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,191,000 after purchasing an additional 88,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Airgain by 315.6% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 93,059 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 70,669 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.42% of the company’s stock.

Airgain Company Profile

Airgain, Inc provides embedded antenna products, integration support and test services. The firm works in partnership with the entire ecosystem, including carriers, chipset suppliers, OEMs, and ODMs. Its products include embedded, external and carrier-class antennas. The company offers custom antenna design and performance validation services.

