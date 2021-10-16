Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.25 EPS

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.25, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. Alcoa had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 5.16%. The business’s revenue was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.17) EPS.

Alcoa stock opened at $56.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.42 and its 200-day moving average is $39.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.57. Alcoa has a 1 year low of $12.03 and a 1 year high of $56.93. The company has a market cap of $10.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.56 and a beta of 2.52.

Get Alcoa alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This is an increase from Alcoa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -34.48%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 20th. Argus raised shares of Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $49.94 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alcoa in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.36.

Alcoa declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, October 14th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to repurchase up to 4.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Alcoa Company Profile

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

Further Reading: Institutional Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Alcoa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alcoa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.