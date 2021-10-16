Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.25 EPS

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.25, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. Alcoa had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 5.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.17) EPS.

Shares of AA opened at $56.00 on Friday. Alcoa has a 52 week low of $12.03 and a 52 week high of $56.93. The firm has a market cap of $10.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.56 and a beta of 2.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.57.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a positive change from Alcoa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Alcoa’s payout ratio is currently -34.48%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alcoa in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Alcoa from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Alcoa from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Alcoa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alcoa has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.36.

Alcoa declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, October 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to reacquire up to 4.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Alcoa Company Profile

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

