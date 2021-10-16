Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Sets New 52-Week High After Strong Earnings

Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $54.74 and last traded at $54.30, with a volume of 252012 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.60.

The industrial products company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.25. Alcoa had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 5.16%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.17) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a boost from Alcoa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio is presently -34.48%.

Alcoa announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, October 14th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to reacquire up to 4.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms recently commented on AA. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alcoa in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Alcoa from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Alcoa from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Alcoa from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Argus raised shares of Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $49.94 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alcoa presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.36.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alcoa by 12.1% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Alcoa by 7.2% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alcoa by 1.5% in the second quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. now owns 38,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,423,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alcoa in the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of Alcoa by 83.0% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the period.

The company has a market cap of $10.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.56 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.42 and its 200 day moving average is $39.95.

Alcoa Company Profile (NYSE:AA)

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

