Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) Raised to “B-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

ALEX has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler upgraded Alexander & Baldwin from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alexander & Baldwin from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th.

NYSE ALEX opened at $23.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.08 and a beta of 1.40. Alexander & Baldwin has a 52 week low of $11.59 and a 52 week high of $24.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. Alexander & Baldwin had a return on equity of 2.43% and a net margin of 8.32%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alexander & Baldwin will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. This is a boost from Alexander & Baldwin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Alexander & Baldwin’s payout ratio is currently 94.74%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alexander & Baldwin by 39.9% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 62,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after buying an additional 1,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 34,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. 83.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alexander & Baldwin Company Profile

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc engages in real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate, Land Operations, and Materials and Construction. The Commercial Real Estate segment includes investments and acquisitions, construction and development, in-house leasing and property management, and asset management.

