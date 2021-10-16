Alexander C. Karp Sells 638,629 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Stock

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) insider Alexander C. Karp sold 638,629 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.56, for a total value of $15,046,099.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Alexander C. Karp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 4th, Alexander C. Karp sold 638,629 shares of Palantir Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.27, for a total value of $14,222,267.83.

On Monday, August 2nd, Alexander C. Karp sold 638,629 shares of Palantir Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total value of $14,081,769.45.

Shares of Palantir Technologies stock opened at $24.00 on Friday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.20 and a twelve month high of $45.00. The stock has a market cap of $46.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.29 and its 200 day moving average is $23.76.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.04. Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 95.14% and a positive return on equity of 20.55%. The company had revenue of $375.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.60 million.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 66.7% during the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. 22.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.11.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

