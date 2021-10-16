Algert Global LLC Buys Shares of 10,210 Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR)

Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,210 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Radware by 5,510.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,122 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Radware by 52,980.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,308 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 5,298 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Radware by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,971 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Radware during the 2nd quarter valued at $159,000. Finally, QS Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Radware during the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RDWR stock opened at $34.66 on Friday. Radware Ltd. has a 52-week low of $21.66 and a 52-week high of $39.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 108.32, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.11.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.13. Radware had a return on equity of 5.27% and a net margin of 5.53%. The business had revenue of $69.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.15 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Radware Ltd. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on RDWR. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Radware from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Radware from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Radware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Colliers Securities upgraded Radware from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Radware has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.40.

Radware Ltd. engages in the provision of application delivery and cyber security solutions for virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers. Its products include application and network security, and application delivery. The application and network security offers real-time network and application attack mitigation solution that protects the application infrastructure against network and application downtime, application vulnerability exploitation, malware spread, information theft, web service attacks, and web defacement.

