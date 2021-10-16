Algert Global LLC Has $363,000 Stock Position in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Algert Global LLC reduced its position in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) by 82.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,819 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 8,397 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Repligen were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Repligen by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Repligen in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Repligen by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 291 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Repligen in the 2nd quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of Repligen in the 2nd quarter worth $101,000. 83.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RGEN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $305.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Repligen in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Repligen in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Repligen from $255.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Repligen from $258.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $306.00.

Shares of Repligen stock opened at $266.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 149.12 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $279.51 and its 200-day moving average is $227.87. Repligen Co. has a one year low of $162.29 and a one year high of $327.32.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The biotechnology company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $162.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.24 million. Repligen had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 19.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 86.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Repligen Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 274 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.26, for a total value of $80,627.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 93,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,633,368.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.75, for a total value of $7,368,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 214,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,222,401.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,154 shares of company stock worth $14,144,680. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

