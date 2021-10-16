Algert Global LLC Invests $279,000 in First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI)

Algert Global LLC bought a new position in First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 14,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 9.7% in the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,114,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $200,564,000 after purchasing an additional 892,690 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 0.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,511,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $148,942,000 after purchasing an additional 40,858 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 36.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,150,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,026,000 after purchasing an additional 837,908 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 1.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,932,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,316,000 after purchasing an additional 28,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 79.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,609,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,917,000 after purchasing an additional 710,923 shares during the last quarter. 80.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FMBI opened at $19.15 on Friday. First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.66 and a 1 year high of $24.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. First Midwest Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 21.08%. The business had revenue of $190.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. First Midwest Bancorp’s payout ratio is 47.46%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FMBI shares. Piper Sandler raised First Midwest Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $20.40 to $22.67 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut First Midwest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.17.

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It offers a full range of commercial, retail, treasury management, and wealth management products and services to commercial and industrial, agricultural, commercial real estate, municipal, and consumer customers.

