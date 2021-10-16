Algert Global LLC Invests $328,000 in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR)

Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 0.4% in the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 336,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums during the first quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 289.6% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 50,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,598,000 after acquiring an additional 37,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 54.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ IPAR opened at $79.39 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.78. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.15 and a 1-year high of $80.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.89 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.16. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 10.87%. The business had revenue of $207.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Inter Parfums’s revenue was up 319.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.64%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Inter Parfums from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. BWS Financial increased their price target on Inter Parfums from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Inter Parfums from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.20.

Inter Parfums Company Profile

Inter Parfums, Inc engages in the business of manufacturing, marketing, and distributing wide array of fragrances and related products. It operates through the European Based Operations and United States Based Operations segments. The European Based Operations segment conducts primarily in France. The United States Based Operations segment includes the sale of prestige brand name fragrances.

