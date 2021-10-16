Algert Global LLC Invests $348,000 in Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX)

Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Surmodics by 3.0% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Surmodics by 1.6% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 20,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Surmodics by 6.2% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Surmodics by 0.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 94,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,301,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Surmodics by 0.8% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,386,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. 89.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Surmodics alerts:

In other Surmodics news, VP Charles W. Olson sold 1,292 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total transaction of $77,197.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 39,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,347,697. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary R. Maharaj sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.23, for a total value of $343,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,400 shares of company stock valued at $695,714. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SRDX stock opened at $54.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $761.57 million, a PE ratio of 549.05, a P/E/G ratio of 25.80 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $56.09 and a 200-day moving average of $55.21. Surmodics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.17 and a 12-month high of $62.27.

Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $23.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.95 million. Surmodics had a net margin of 1.52% and a return on equity of 3.03%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Surmodics, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Surmodics from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th.

About Surmodics

SurModics, Inc engages in the provision of surface modification technologies for intravascular medical devices and chemical components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay tests and microarrays. It also develops and commercializes medical devices that are designed to address unmet clinical needs and engineered to the most demanding requirements.

Featured Article: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Surmodics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surmodics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.