Algert Global LLC Makes New $265,000 Investment in Zedge, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE)

Algert Global LLC bought a new position in shares of Zedge, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 14,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000. Algert Global LLC owned 0.11% of Zedge as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zedge by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 107,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 20,198 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Zedge during the 1st quarter valued at $280,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zedge by 132.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 5,660 shares during the last quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zedge by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 471,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,679,000 after purchasing an additional 4,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Zedge by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 3,276 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZDGE opened at $13.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $181.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.62 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.58 and a current ratio of 5.58. Zedge, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.36 and a fifty-two week high of $19.90.

In other news, Chairman Michael C. Jonas sold 12,758 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.09, for a total transaction of $218,034.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Michael C. Jonas sold 14,085 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.03, for a total transaction of $239,867.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 23.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Zedge from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

About Zedge

Zedge, Inc engages in the provision of content platforms for smart phone personalization. The firm enables its consumers to personalize their mobile devices with free ring tones, wallpapers, home screen widgets, app icons, and notification sounds. Its users can access content via smart phone app, called Zedge.

